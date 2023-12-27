How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 27

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 27

By Sanjana Shankar 09:31 am Dec 27, 202309:31 am

The redeemable codes expire 12-18 hours after release

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled its redeem codes for today, giving players the opportunity to snag various rewards. The list of additional in-game items includes gold, diamonds, skins, characters, weapons, protective gear, and other goodies. Players need to remember that these alphanumeric codes expire within 12-18 hours, after which they become invalid. The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

These are the codes for today

F5TMJYKHIUYCGFS, FVEBR5TKYIGUYGS, FBWNE4R5KG87YTG, FFV34B5NTKYTDSF. FBHN7AT6FRRDCWV, F3GEBHRNFHCVFGD, FBEHJUNTGVMKCXU, F7Y6TA5QWV3GB4N. FFWVEB4N5TYGUFY, FTGSRRNRFJVUYGT, FFVXSK67DNRJMTG.

How to redeem the codes and claim rewards

Visit the official rewards website and log in using your registered gaming account. A list of codes will appear on your screen. Copy and paste each code into the dialogue box, then hit 'Submit' and click 'Confirm.' If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, where you can access and use them at your convenience.