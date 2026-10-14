Garmin launches Marq Gen 3 luxury smartwatches starting at $2,500

There are six versions (Athlete, Adventurer, Golfer, Aviator, Commander, and Diver), each designed for different lifestyles.

Think climbing insights on the Athlete or navigation tools for pilots on the Aviator.

All models track heart rate, sleep, workouts (with handy summaries), come loaded with maps for exploring, and can go up to 18 days between charges.

Orders open today if you're ready to flex some wrist tech!