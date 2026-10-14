Garmin launches Marq Gen 3 luxury smartwatches starting at $2,500
Garmin just dropped its new Marq Gen 3 series, a luxury smartwatch lineup starting at a hefty $2,500.
These watches are built tough with Grade 5 titanium and a sapphire lens and they let you stay connected even without your phone thanks to inReach LTE.
You'll also get advanced health and fitness tracking packed in a seriously stylish package.
Six Marq models, orders open today
There are six versions (Athlete, Adventurer, Golfer, Aviator, Commander, and Diver), each designed for different lifestyles.
Think climbing insights on the Athlete or navigation tools for pilots on the Aviator.
All models track heart rate, sleep, workouts (with handy summaries), come loaded with maps for exploring, and can go up to 18 days between charges.
Orders open today if you're ready to flex some wrist tech!