Garmin launches screenless Cirqa smart band in India priced ₹25,990
Garmin just dropped its new Cirqa smart band in India, and it's a bit different: there's no screen at all, so you can focus on life instead of notifications.
The band tracks your health basics like heart rate and sleep and is selling for an introductory price of ₹25,990 (down from ₹29,990) on Garmin's website.
Cirqa offers durable design and features
Cirqa is built to last with a tough polymer case and comfy fabric strap.
It's water-resistant up to 5 ATM (so swimming is fair game) and keeps tabs on your heart rate 24/7 with custom alerts if things go off track.
You get the Body Battery feature to help manage energy, auto-activity detection (including walking), support for more than 80 sports like yoga or swimming, advanced sleep tracking with personalized tips, connected GPS functionality, LiveTrack via the Garmin Connect app, and up to 10 days of battery life on one charge.