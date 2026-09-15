Gates Foundation pledges $1 billion AI investment to tackle inequality
The Gates Foundation is putting $1 billion into using AI to fight global inequality over the next two years.
Announced in its latest Goalkeepers report, the plan is all about making sure AI helps, not hurts, marginalized communities.
The focus? Building better local language models and creating smarter tools for health, education, and farming so more people can actually benefit from new tech.
Partners include OpenAI, Anthropic, Google.org, Microsoft
To pull this off, the foundation is teaming up with major AI players like OpenAI (who's putting $50 million toward training health care workers in Rwanda) and Anthropic (helping out with vaccines and agriculture).
Google.org and Microsoft are also pitching in to make AI work better for African languages.
Of the total investment, about $100 million goes to building data sets in the languages spoken by underserved communities and reflecting their local contexts, about $400 million goes to improving education, some $400 million goes to health care, and roughly $100 million goes to agriculture, so tech can help where it matters most.