Gemini adds Google Wallet integration for personalized spending and budgeting
Technology
Gemini is gradually making available a fresh integration with Google Wallet, giving users quick, personalized breakdowns of their spending.
Now, if you use Gemini and store things like loyalty cards or event tickets in Google Wallet, you can see summaries of your expenses and get handy budgeting tips, all in one place.
US users enable in connected apps
To try this out, U.S.-based users on personal Google Accounts need to activate the feature in their Connected Apps list.
It pulls transaction data via Plaid (no direct spending from Google Wallet, though) and even checks for rewards or special offers tied to your cards.
As Gemini puts it, "it provides information and personalized insights based on your saved info."
The rollout is gradual, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!