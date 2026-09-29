Gemini adds Google Wallet integration for personalized spending and budgeting

To try this out, U.S.-based users on personal Google Accounts need to activate the feature in their Connected Apps list.

It pulls transaction data via Plaid (no direct spending from Google Wallet, though) and even checks for rewards or special offers tied to your cards.

As Gemini puts it, "it provides information and personalized insights based on your saved info."

The rollout is gradual, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!