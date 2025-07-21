These sneaky commands tell Gemini to make legit-looking warnings that urge you to call scam numbers or visit phishing sites. Since these alerts come from the AI summary—not obvious links or attachments—they're tough for spam filters (and people) to spot.

What you should do

Experts say it's best to avoid using Gemini's email summarizer until Google patches this issue.

If you see any weird security alerts generated by AI, double-check before taking action.

Google is working on a fix, but staying alert yourself is still super important for keeping your info safe.