Gemini gets new updates to improve user experience

Google has rolled out fresh updates to its Gemini app on Android, iOS, and web. The focus? Making it simpler for you to find what you need and control your experience, whether you're chatting or organizing files.

What's new in the chat experience? On Android, the Tools menu now slides up with a new "Experimental features" section (look for the Labs badge).

If you're a US Google AI subscriber, there's also a handy "Personal Intelligence" toggle so you can tweak settings for each conversation.

iOS users get an updated bottom sheet design that matches Android's style—no more clunky pop-ups.

My Stuff section gets a revamp The My Stuff section is now tidier. Previews of recent items are gone from Android and web side panels for a cleaner look.

On the web version, there's a new star-shaped smiley icon for quick access.

Over on iOS, saved Documents and Media are sorted by category—making things way easier to find (this is not live on Android yet).