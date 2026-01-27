Gemini in Google Calendar finds best meeting times for everyone

Google has also simplified the process of rescheduling meetings. If several attendees decline your invite, a banner will appear in the event suggesting a time when everyone is available. You can then update the invite with just one click. This feature is part of Google's ongoing efforts to make its productivity tools more efficient and user-friendly.

Rollout details

Availability and limitations of the new feature

The "Suggested times" feature is being rolled out to Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus users, as well as those with a Google AI Pro for Education add-on account. It will be enabled by default and should reach all eligible users in the coming weeks. However, it won't work on Android, iPhone or iPad apps for events longer than eight hours or if there are too many attendees.