Gemini now lets you generate personalized AI images for free
What's the story
Google has announced that its Gemini app is expanding its personalized Nano Banana-powered image generation feature to all eligible users in the US for free. The move comes as part of a broader effort to make advanced AI capabilities more accessible. The feature was previously exclusive to Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers.
Feature details
Gemini's Personal Intelligence feature
Google first announced the integration of Nano Banana-powered image generation into Gemini's Personal Intelligence feature in April. The update allows users to create images that represent their individual interests, without having to specify them in their prompts. This is done by leveraging data from various Google account connections such as Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, and Search.
User convenience
Pulling images from Google Photos
The Gemini app can even pull real images from Google Photos, eliminating the need for manual uploads by users. This feature was first launched in March this year, with a wider rollout to all US users. The functionality was later extended to users in India as well as Japan as well.
User control
User control over data
The Personal Intelligence feature is optional, giving users the power to choose which apps Gemini can access. Once activated, it becomes the default for every prompt but can be disabled via a toggle in the Tools menu. This way, users have complete control over their data and how it's used by the app.