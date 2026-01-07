Gen Z leads India's AI fitness revolution
Three out of four people using AI-powered fitness plans on boAt's smartwatch platform are Gen Z (ages 18-29), according to boAt's latest report.
This marks a big move from just tracking steps to getting real-time coaching and personalized routines through smart tech.
How Gen Z is working out
Users logged over 6.5 million activity sessions in 2025, with Gen Z burning nearly half the total calories among all users.
Most use apps and wearables daily—not just for steps, but also for sleep and mood tracking.
Walking tops their list, with running and strength training close behind, and nearly half joined a massive 20,000-step challenge.
Social media's role
Over 70% of young users discover fitness ideas and wellness content through social media influencers, showing how tech and online communities are shaping how this generation stays active.