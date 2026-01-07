Next Article
Spotify makes it way easier to earn money from video podcasts
Technology
Spotify just dropped the bar for creators to start making money from their video podcasts.
Now, you only need three episodes, 2,000 hours of watch time, and 1,000 engaged fans in a month—much less than before.
The goal? Bring more fresh voices onto the platform.
New tools and perks for creators
With these changes, creators can now earn ad revenue even from free listeners and get paid directly when Premium users watch their videos.
Plus, new sponsorship tools are coming in April to help manage ads more smoothly.
Big investments and growing audience
Spotify has poured over $10 billion into podcasts over the past several years and opened a new studio in LA for select Partner Program creators.
And with video podcast views nearly doubling since launch, it looks like more people are tuning in than ever before.