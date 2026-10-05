Geoffrey Hinton warns Donald Trump misunderstands AI and self-regulation fails
Geoffrey Hinton, often called the "Godfather of AI," is pretty worried about how President Trump sees artificial intelligence.
In a television appearance, Hinton said, "I think Donald Trump doesn't really understand AI" and "And I think he's ill-advised about AI," and warned that leaving the tech to self-regulate just won't work, mainly because money tends to get in the way of good decisions.
Trump appoints Jay Clayton AI czar
Despite these warnings, Trump is pushing for rapid AI growth and wants America to stay ahead of countries like China.
He's appointed Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton as the new "AI Czar" to head the Super Intelligence Force (SIF), coordinating the federal government's efforts to maintain US leadership in AI, even as experts like Hinton argue that stronger rules are needed to keep things safe.