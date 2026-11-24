German consumer group vzbv plans action over smart glasses privacy
Germany's consumer group, vzbv, plans to take similar action against Meta and the Ray-Ban manufacturer EssilorLuxottica over their AI-powered smart glasses.
The big worry? These glasses can secretly record photos and audio, raising serious privacy concerns.
The group says potential buyers of the glasses were not properly warned about the risk of breaking the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, when wearing them.
Lawsuit targets Ray-Ban maker in Berlin
vzbv's head, Ramona Pop, stressed that smart tech needs to respect people's data and rights, not just rely on tiny LED lights to show when recording is happening.
The lawsuit targets Ray-Ban's maker in Berlin first, with plans for similar action against Meta.
The goal: make sure products are built with privacy in mind and buyers know exactly what they are getting into before purchase.