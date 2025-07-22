German researchers discover fungi that can eat plastic

Out of 18 fungal strains tested, four could break down polyurethane (the stuff in foams and building materials). Harder plastics like polyethylene and tire rubber weren't so easy for them. The secret? Special enzymes that break apart the plastic's structure.

These fungi grow on plastics by forming biofilms, but they work best in controlled places like wastewater plants—not out in the wild ocean just yet.

With over 400 million tons of plastic made every year and recycling rates still low, these tiny organisms could give recycling efforts a boost.

Scientists say more research is needed to make their enzymes work better on different plastics and in real-world conditions.