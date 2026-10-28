German startup NVision adapts smartphone display methods for quantum chips
Technology
German startup NVision just revealed a cool new way to make quantum computer chips, using tricks borrowed from how smartphone screens are made.
This idea actually started with its work on medical devices, where they figured out how to line up electron spins in sugar molecules for sharper MRI scans.
NVision plans full quantum computers
NVision isn't stopping at just better chips. With more than $155 million in funding and a partnership with US chip maker HyperLight, it is aiming to build full-on quantum computers.
Its plan? Make the chips, add special molecules, and then use error correction, hoping to one day rival big names like Microsoft and IBM in the quantum game.