GitHub's Sharryn Napier: Indian agencies advancing AI in public services
Technology
Indian government agencies are stepping up as key players in bringing artificial intelligence (AI) into public services, according to GitHub's Vice President for Asia Pacific, India, and Japan Sharryn Napier.
After talks with these agencies, Napier noted their strong interest in using AI to make citizen services faster and government work smoother.
Copilot interest sparks data security focus
India's push to upgrade its digital infrastructure is opening doors for new tech like GitHub Copilot, an AI tool that helps developers code more efficiently.
As government tech teams get on board, Napier emphasized the need for strong data security and accountability, since a lot of this work involves sensitive information.