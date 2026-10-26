Glide robot helps blind people navigate indoors and outdoors
Glide is a smart, two-wheeled robot built to help people who are blind navigate both indoors and outdoors.
Created by Amos Miller, who lost his sight in his 20s, Glide uses cameras and sensors to guide users safely, offering another option alongside traditional white canes and guide dogs.
Miller's startup, Glidance, designed Glide with input from more than 8,000 people with visual impairments.
Glidance raised $1.5 million in July 2024
Miller's own experience with vision loss inspired him to build better tools for others.
He previously worked on Microsoft's Soundscape app and served as chairman of the board at Guide Dogs for the Blind in the UK.
Thanks to $1.5 million in funding raised in July 2024, Glide is getting even better, and it's already available for preorder in the US Canada, and the UK