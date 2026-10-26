Glide robot helps blind people navigate indoors and outdoors

Glide is a smart, two-wheeled robot built to help people who are blind navigate both indoors and outdoors.

Created by Amos Miller, who lost his sight in his 20s, Glide uses cameras and sensors to guide users safely, offering another option alongside traditional white canes and guide dogs.

Miller's startup, Glidance, designed Glide with input from more than 8,000 people with visual impairments.