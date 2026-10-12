Global smartphone shipments fall 20% in 3rd quarter 2026

Samsung kept its lead with a 23% market share, while Apple reached a record-high third-quarter share of 22%, even though it missed out on sales without a base-model iPhone 18.

Xiaomi's shipments tumbled by more than 30%, shrinking its share to just 10%.

OPPO and Vivo also saw major declines and responded by raising prices and shifting focus: OPPO streamlined its brands, while Vivo doubled down on India and China to weather the tough market.