Global warming breaking 400-year link between Indian and Pacific oceans
Technology
A new study has found that global warming is breaking a 400-year-old climate connection between the Indian and Pacific oceans, a link that helps shape weather around the world.
Researchers say this isn't just a short-term blip, but a real shift caused by human activity.
Scientists call for updated climate models
The bond between these oceans has been weakening since the 1980s, making it harder to predict things like rainfall and temperature.
Lead author Shawn Wang, a former WHOI researcher now at the University of Colorado Boulder, said human emissions and global warming are now overpowering the Pacific's natural influence.
Because of this change, scientists say we'll need updated climate models to better forecast what's coming next for our planet.