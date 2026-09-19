Gmail adds 'Copy code' button for 2FA on Android, iOS
Technology
Gmail just made logging in a little smoother: there's a new "Copy code" button for 2-factor authentication (2FA) emails on Android and iOS.
Instead of hunting through your messages, you can now grab those one-time codes with a single tap and paste them wherever you need, saving time when signing into apps or sites.
Not available on Gmail web
The button sits right under the email subject line, much like where you'd see attachments. Just tap to copy the code instantly: no more switching back and forth.
This update is rolling out on Gmail for Android version 2026.09.07.x and iOS 6.0.260907, but it's not on the web yet.
It's especially handy if you get lots of store or banking alerts that need quick action.