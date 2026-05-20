Gmail AI inbox in India for AI Plus and Pro Technology May 20, 2026

Gmail just rolled out its AI-powered Inbox for Indian users, but there's a catch: it's only for folks on the Google AI Plus or AI Pro plans right now.

Announced on X, this upgrade is all about making email less of a headache, with tools like smart email drafts, built-in task controls, and quick links to Docs, Sheets, and Slides, all in one place.