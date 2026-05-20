Gmail AI inbox in India for AI Plus and Pro
Technology
Gmail just rolled out its AI-powered Inbox for Indian users, but there's a catch: it's only for folks on the Google AI Plus or AI Pro plans right now.
Announced on X, this upgrade is all about making email less of a headache, with tools like smart email drafts, built-in task controls, and quick links to Docs, Sheets, and Slides, all in one place.
Drafts read attachments link workspace files
The headline feature is "ready-to-send drafts," which means Gmail can whip up replies for you by reading the whole conversation (attachments included).
Plus, it now links your emails directly to related files from Google Workspace, so no more digging around for docs.