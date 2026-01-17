Gmail gets Gemini AI: Less inbox chaos, more chill

Google just dropped a bunch of Gemini AI features into Gmail to help tame your inbox. Think quick summaries, smart replies, and even an AI that remembers details like "Who was the plumber that gave me a quote for the bathroom renovation last year?" The goal: less email stress, more time for everything else.

What's new and why it matters AI Overviews sum up long threads so you don't have to scroll forever.

Suggested Replies let you answer with one tap (and sound like yourself).

Proofread checks your grammar and tone—though you'll need a Pro or Ultra subscription for that.

Coming soon: Help Me Write will pull in details from Calendar and Drive to make emails even easier.

How Gemini works behind the scenes Gemini powers all these tools by understanding full conversations across Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and more—but it doesn't train directly on your Gmail inbox or Google Photos library, and is trained on specific prompts and responses with steps to filter or obfuscate personal data.

The new AI Inbox also highlights what's actually important instead of just catching spam.