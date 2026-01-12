Next Article
Gmail's new AI features ditch the side panel for a smoother experience
Technology
Gmail is rolling out a fresh update for US users with AI Pro and Ultra plans, swapping out the old Gemini side panel for handy in-line AI tools.
Instead of clicking a separate icon, you'll now get email summaries and reply suggestions right inside your inbox—making things feel quicker and less clunky.
What's actually new?
You'll see instant AI Overviews to sum up emails, smarter Suggested Replies that look at your whole conversation, and the familiar Help Me Write tool to draft messages.
Proofread now checks your style and tone too.
For now, these upgrades are only on Gmail's web version (not mobile), so it looks like Google is easing into this change with regular users first.