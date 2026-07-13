Google adds chat thread search to Android app AI mode
Technology
Google just dropped a handy update for its Android app's AI Mode: Now you can quickly search through all your past chat threads.
Just head to the navigation drawer (from the Google app or AI Mode homepage) to find the "Search threads" bar.
There's also a shortcut to see your full My Activity if you want to dig deeper.
Google brings chat search to iOS
The chat search feature, which used to be web-only, is now live for both Android and iOS users as of today.
On iOS, the Google app got a fresh redesign with a rounded prompt box and an easy way to upload files straight from your phone, though these visual tweaks haven't rolled out widely on Android yet.