Google adds device bound session credentials to Chrome on Windows
Google just rolled out a new security upgrade for Chrome on Windows called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC).
Basically, it locks your cookies to your device's security chip, so if someone tries to steal them and use them elsewhere, they won't work.
It's Google's latest move to keep your browsing safer without making things complicated.
DBSC uses TPM to bind cookies
DBSC is switched on by default for all Google Workspace and personal Google accounts using Chrome version 146 or later on Windows.
It uses the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) on most Windows PCs to make sure cookies only work on your device (no extra steps are needed from you).
If you want this protection, just update Chrome by heading to Help > About Google Chrome and restart the browser for it to take effect!