Google adds Gemini search inside Google Chat for old chats
Technology
Google just gave its AI, Gemini, in Google Chat a handy upgrade: it can now search your old chats to help you find information fast.
Instead of scrolling forever, you can ask Gemini questions like "Who's the marketing lead for Project Clover?" or get quick summaries of unread messages.
This makes catching up or finding details way easier.
Google Chat feature off by default
To try it out, you'll need to enable the feature in your settings (it's off by default).
It's rolling out now on Google's Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.
With this update, Google Chat is looking a lot more like a real competitor to Slack and Teams, especially if you're already using other Workspace tools.