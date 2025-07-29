Google adds image uploads, PDF support to AI mode

You can now ask Google about things in real time

You can now point your phone's camera at something and ask Google about it in real time (currently for US mobile users).

Soon, you'll also be able to get AI summaries of any web page right inside Chrome, plus upload PDFs or pull files straight from Drive while using AI Mode.

And if you're into making study guides, Google Canvas integration is coming soon for desktop users too—making project work a lot less stressful.