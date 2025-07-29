Next Article
Google adds image uploads, PDF support to AI mode
Google is rolling out new tools in AI Mode to make studying easier.
Now, you can upload images—like tricky math problems or plant pics—to get instant help.
These updates build on features from earlier this year, like quick web summaries and chat-style answers.
You can now ask Google about things in real time
You can now point your phone's camera at something and ask Google about it in real time (currently for US mobile users).
Soon, you'll also be able to get AI summaries of any web page right inside Chrome, plus upload PDFs or pull files straight from Drive while using AI Mode.
And if you're into making study guides, Google Canvas integration is coming soon for desktop users too—making project work a lot less stressful.