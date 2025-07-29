Samsung Galaxy F36 5G goes on sale in India
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy F36 5G in India, starting at ₹16,499 for the 6GB/128GB version.
You can grab it online or in stores, with color choices like Luxe Violet, Coral Red, and Onyx Black.
Key features of the smartphone
The F36 5G packs a big 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and tough Gorilla Glass Victus+.
Under the hood is an Exynos chip running One UI 7.
The triple rear camera setup includes a sharp 50MP main sensor with OIS.
Both front and back cameras shoot up to [email protected] video.
Six years of security updates
For the base variant under ₹19K, you get solid hardware plus AI features like Circle to Search and Gemini Live for real-time chats.
Samsung promises six years of security updates and throws in Knox Vault hardware protection—pretty reassuring if you want something reliable without breaking the bank.