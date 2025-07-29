Samsung Galaxy F36 5G goes on sale in India

The F36 5G packs a big 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and tough Gorilla Glass Victus+. Under the hood is an Exynos chip running One UI 7. The triple rear camera setup includes a sharp 50MP main sensor with OIS. Both front and back cameras shoot up to [email protected] video.

Six years of security updates

For the base variant under ₹19K, you get solid hardware plus AI features like Circle to Search and Gemini Live for real-time chats.

Samsung promises six years of security updates and throws in Knox Vault hardware protection—pretty reassuring if you want something reliable without breaking the bank.