Next Article

Google's initiative is in line with other e-commerce platforms

Google launches 'Style Recommendation' feature for shoppers in the US

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 12:34 pm Mar 28, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Google has introduced a new feature called Style Recommendations, designed to help shoppers refine their searches on the company's mobile website or apps. The feature, currently available to signed-in users in the US, allows shoppers to rate items they find during their searches. This rating system is similar to those found on platforms like Tinder or Netflix and aims to help Google better understand user preferences.

Preferences

Style recommendations enhance personalized shopping experience

Once users have identified clothing items they like, they can specify their preferred brands. This action triggers the generation of additional apparel options from the selected brands. The introduction of this feature is part of Google's ongoing efforts to use AI tools to enhance the shopping experience, although it does not utilize generative AI technology unlike some other features.

Tools

Google's previous AI-driven shopping features

In November, Google tested an image generation feature as part of its Search Generative Experience. This tool compiled images of jackets and other clothing, based on user prompts, helping individuals find similar items using the AI-generated image. Additionally, Google experimented with a virtual try-on feature that lets shoppers visualize how dresses from various brands would look on them. Both these features are now available on Google Shopping.

AI adoption

AI-powered shopping features in other e-commerce platforms

Google's initiative is in line with other e-commerce platforms that are integrating generative AI tools into their shopping experiences. For instance, Amazon has Rufus, a shopping assistant chatbot that answers customer inquiries about products and provides AI-powered sizing recommendations. However, it's important to note that these advancements in AI-powered shopping features have sometimes produced questionable results.