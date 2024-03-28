Next Article

The Circle to Search feature is currently restricted to Google's and Samsung's flagship offerings

Google announces language translation feature for 'Circle to Search' tool

By Pradnesh Naik 12:08 pm Mar 28, 2024

What's the story Google has announced an upgrade to its Circle to Search tool, now featuring a language translation function. This tool, primarily used by Android smartphone users for research purposes, will soon offer translation services without the need for drawing a circle. According to Google's announcement, users will simply have to long-press the home button or the navigation bar and look for the translate icon.

Circle to Search upgrade eliminates the need for app switching

The new feature in Google's Circle to Search tool eliminates the need for users to switch between apps for translation needs. This enhancement is set to be released in the coming weeks, exclusively on Android devices compatible with Circle to Search. Currently, this includes Pixel 7 devices, Pixel 8 handsets, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Google plans to extend its availability to more phones and tablets this week.

Google Maps to introduce AI-powered features

Google Maps is also set to receive upgrades, with artificial intelligence (AI) providing summaries of locations, highlighting distinctive points of interest and popular aspects of businesses. The AI will also analyze food photos, identifying the dish's name, price, and whether it's vegetarian or vegan. These improvements are part of Google's ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience through the integration of advanced technology.

Google Maps launches enhanced lists feature

In addition to AI-powered features, Google Maps is launching an enhanced lists feature in select cities across the US and Canada. This feature will compile lists of must-see destinations from community members and local publishers, with customization tools available. These user-generated lists will be supplemented by lists curated by Google and its algorithms, including a weekly trending list for discovering the "latest hot spots" and a Gems feature that highlights hidden gems.