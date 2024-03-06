Next Article

The codes usually stay valid for 12-18 hours

Free Fire MAX codes for March 6: How to redeem

By Pradnesh Naik 09:23 am Mar 06, 202409:23 am

What's the story ﻿Garena Free Fire MAX has released redemption codes for today. Players can unlock a range of rewards, including in-game weapons, character outfits, reward crates, costume bundles, etc. These bonuses are designed to aid players in overcoming challenging game levels. It's worth mentioning that the codes usually stay valid for 12-18 hours. Hence, you must act swiftly to ensure timely redemption.

Codes

Here are the codes for today

Take a look at the redeem codes for Wednesday, March 6: F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE, FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U, F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ, FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF, F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7, FYTGDSB4E4576JYH FY6STWRFG4585AR4, FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT, FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73 FTAG4F5BTGKI8UKT, FYOH98U75YTR7FGG, FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD, FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

Process

How to unlock in-game rewards?

To make use of Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the official rewards redemption page and log in with your credentials. Input the redeem code in the specified field and press the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid, the corresponding reward will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Do note that some codes may not work due to server restrictions.