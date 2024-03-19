Next Article

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 to offer advanced AI features

By Akash Pandey 07:12 pm Mar 19, 202407:12 pm

What's the story Samsung is gearing up to incorporate sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) features into its forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones. A fresh patent application from the South Korean tech giant indicates that these devices may include a document summarizing feature, powered by Samsung Gauss, the firm's proprietary large language model (LLM). This innovative AI technology will take user preferences into account while crafting summaries, representing a significant enhancement over existing capabilities within the GalaxyAI suite.

Customizable document summaries will add more versatility

As reported by Chosun Biz, a South Korean outlet (via tipster @Tech_Reve), Samsung's patent was spotted on the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) site. The AI feature, filed in the patent application, is expected to add more versatility to document summaries. Users can request summaries in specific styles, such as 'short and neutral' or 'long and with a negative tone.' The technology will also customize summaries based on users' preferences, knowledge levels, and even political leaning.

Upcoming foldables will boast bigger cover displays

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6, slated for release in late July or early August, are expected to boast several design enhancements. Improvements will include a refined hinge and internal layout, a more substantial cooling system, and an upgraded rear camera unit. The new models will operate on a modified version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and will boast a larger cover display.

The devices will provide up to 7 Android updates

Samsung is speculated to provide seven years of Android updates for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 models—an upgrade from the four years of Android updates and five years of security patches.