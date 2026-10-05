Google adds skills to Chrome desktop for US English users
Google just dropped a handy new feature called "Skills" for Chrome desktop users with their language set to US English.
Starting April 14, you can save and reuse your favorite AI prompts when chatting with Google Gemini: no more typing the same stuff over and over.
You can also tweak existing prompts or make your own, making it super simple to manage tasks across multiple tabs with the "Ask Gemini" tool.
Skills offer tab comparisons and library
With Skills, you can quickly do things like compare products in different tabs or figure out protein macros for recipes.
There's even a built-in library for common tasks like picking gifts by budget or checking what's really in that snack you're eyeing online.
Some actions (like messing with your email or calendar) will need your permission, but everything runs under Chrome's usual security protections.
For now, it's only for US English desktop users, but Google says more people will get access soon.