Google and Anthropic cut developer bug-fix window to 30 days
Big changes for software security: Anthropic will cut its severe-bug deadline to 30 days starting January 1, 2027;
Google will tighten deadlines but will move to 60 days on February 2, 2027 and only drop to 30 days on January 3, 2028.
Google moves to 60-day then 30-day
With AI making it easier for hackers to spot vulnerabilities, both companies want quicker fixes to keep users safe.
Google will move to a 60-day window on February 2, 2027 and then match Anthropic's 30-day rule by January 3, 2028.
Anthropic also set a seven-day deadline for actively exploited bugs, and maintainers of important open-source projects can use a free service called OSS Scanner.
They can also apply for six months of free access to Claude Ultra, to help meet these tighter deadlines.