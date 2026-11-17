With AI making it easier for hackers to spot vulnerabilities, both companies want quicker fixes to keep users safe.

Google will move to a 60-day window on February 2, 2027 and then match Anthropic's 30-day rule by January 3, 2028.

Anthropic also set a seven-day deadline for actively exploited bugs, and maintainers of important open-source projects can use a free service called OSS Scanner.

They can also apply for six months of free access to Claude Ultra, to help meet these tighter deadlines.