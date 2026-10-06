Google and Microsoft launch open ARD standard for AI discovery
Technology
Google and Microsoft just dropped a big update for the AI world: introducing Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD), an open standard that lets AI systems find and use new tools on their own.
The goal? To make AI way more flexible and useful, without being stuck with only resources that have been explicitly connected to it.
ARD reduces centralized gatekeepers
Before ARD, AIs could only access what they were explicitly wired to use.
With ARD's decentralized system (think catalogs hosted on a domain), AIs can now discover and plug into a wider range of skills, reducing centralized gatekeepers.