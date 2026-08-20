Google brings 'Deep research' voice reports and smarter study notebooks

Study notebooks will soon connect with Google Calendar so you can keep track of exams and due dates straight from your syllabus.

Soon, you'll be able to create interactive visuals for things like pH scales and practice quizzes for the SAT or GRE.

There's also a new Student hub at gemini.google.com/students packed with flashcards, quizzes, and special deals: US college students get a free year of Google AI Pro or a YouTube Premium bundle, while international students can grab AI Plus at $4.99 a month.

And coming soon, Google Lens will let you snap a picture of tricky problems and offer a new interactive learning experience that can discuss "tough concepts and confirm if you're on the right track" in English worldwide.