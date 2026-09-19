Google's new AI agent can help families manage daily tasks
What's the story
Google has launched an updated version of its artificial intelligence (AI) agent, CC. The new and improved CC is designed to assist families in managing their daily activities. It can handle a range of tasks from checking emails, calendars, chats, and to-do lists. The tool also helps with family-specific chores such as signing permission slips, creating shopping lists, or planning weekly meals.
Evolution
How CC evolved from productivity tool to family assistant
Originally, CC was a productivity agent that connected with Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, and the web to provide users with a "Your Day Ahead" briefing in their inboxes.
In May, it was integrated into the Gemini app as "Daily Brief." However, user feedback indicated a desire for more household management capabilities.
This led Google to pivot CC's focus toward helping families manage their homes efficiently.
Enhanced functionality
Dedicated Google account for the AI agent
The updated CC now has its own Google account. This allows it to collaborate with family members on tasks while keeping a separate set of permissions for data access.
Each family member can choose what information they want to share with the AI agent, from emails about school events and sports to birthday party invites or doctor appointments.
Automation capabilities
Automating information sharing and household management
CC can automate information sharing by letting users select email senders whose messages they want to share with the AI agent.
Beyond emails, it can also manage household activities by keeping track of important dates and tasks.
Whenever an orthodontist confirms an appointment or a school announces a teacher workday, CC automatically adds them to the shared calendar.
Task management
Other notable features of updated CC
CC can also handle certain tasks for families, like filling out permission slips or activity registration PDFs.
It can create school supply shopping lists, plan weekly meals, calculate drive times between activities, and create shared Docs or Sheets.
The AI agent even asks for missing details as needed and updates its group memory to improve its future assistance capabilities.
Access
Availability and age restrictions for CC usage
Currently, CC is only available for US users with personal Gmail accounts who are 18 years or older.
This limitation means older kids like tweens and teens can't use the service unless they lie about their age on their Google accounts.
Existing CC users will be invited via email in the coming days to upgrade their accounts while new users can join a waitlist to access this AI agent.