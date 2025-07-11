Next Article
Google CEO praises Elon Musk's Grok AI
Google's Sundar Pichai just congratulated Elon Musk on the debut of Grok 4, xAI's latest AI model.
Pichai called out the "impressive progress" by Musk's team in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
This friendly nod comes as Musk steps up his rivalry with big names like OpenAI, DeepMind, and Anthropic.
Grok 4 vs Gemini 2.5
Grok 4 is built for speed and can handle text, images, and more—all while fitting right into X's subscription plans.
Musk says it solves tough math and physics problems accurately, even fixing mistakes in questions.
With its less filtered approach compared to other AIs, Grok 4 aims to shake up the scene just as Google recently dropped Gemini 2.5.