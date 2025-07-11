Google CEO praises Elon Musk's Grok AI

Grok 4 vs Gemini 2.5

Grok 4 is built for speed and can handle text, images, and more—all while fitting right into X's subscription plans.

Musk says it solves tough math and physics problems accurately, even fixing mistakes in questions.

With its less filtered approach compared to other AIs, Grok 4 aims to shake up the scene just as Google recently dropped Gemini 2.5.