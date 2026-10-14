Google Chrome 155 for Googlebooks installs webpages as standalone apps
Technology
Google just dropped Chrome 155 for Googlebooks, and the headline feature is pretty handy: now you can install literally any web page as its own app straight from the browser: no need for special web app support anymore.
It opens in its own window, making multitasking way easier.
Install and pin apps in Chrome
Just hit "Install and create shortcut" in the Chrome menu to try it out.
You can also pin these apps to your taskbar or home screen, and they'll work smoothly with your Google Account and site permissions.
Heads up: you'll want to delete old shortcuts to get all the new perks.
Plus, settings now pop up in a separate tab instead of taking over your whole screen, so tweaking things while browsing is less of a hassle.
The update's rolling out via Play Store now!