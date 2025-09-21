This is Google's first iOS app with 'Liquid Glass' design

Google has introduced 'Liquid Glass' design tweaks to its Chrome browser for iOS . The update comes with the launch of iOS 26 and brings a range of aesthetic changes to the app. Notably, this is the first time Google has used Liquid Glass in one of its apps on Apple's platform.

Design details Revamped context menus and bottom sheets The Liquid Glass design changes start with the Tab Grid, Incognito, Tab, and Tab Group switcher. Context menus have also been revamped to match this new style, providing a more modern experience without blurring the background. The bottom sheet now has rounded corners instead of going edge-to-edge and menu items have also been given a similar curvature for consistency.

Feature enhancements New tab loading indicator and keyboard shortcuts The update also brings a new tab loading indicator that matches the iOS pinwheel style, replacing the previous circle design. Additionally, Google has added an extra row on the keyboard with shortcuts for voice search, Google Lens, .com and slash. This row now appears as a floating rectangle above the main keyboard instead of being integrated into it.