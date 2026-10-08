Google Cloud unveils Gemini agent in Workspace and enterprise app
Google Cloud just introduced the Gemini agent, a smart new tool to handle all sorts of work tasks for you, from answering questions to creating media, without needing step-by-step instructions.
Announced at its big Gemini at Work 2026 event, it's built right into Google Workspace and the Gemini Enterprise app.
Gemini in private preview now
Whether you're working solo or with a team, Gemini can jump in as your project manager or even crunch numbers like a financial analyst.
It works smoothly with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, and you can call it up using @Gemini in apps like Gmail or Docs.
Right now it's in private preview, but soon it will be widely available for Workspace customers with select Business and Enterprise plans, making those boring admin tasks way less painful.