Google debuts conversational AI search box at I/O 2026

Google just gave Search a serious glow-up at I/O 2026.

The new AI-powered Search box now understands natural, conversational questions, even mixing text and images, making it feel less like typing keywords and more like chatting with an assistant.

As Liz Reid, Google's vice president and head of Search, put it, this shift turns Search into a tool that can actually help you research, shop, and create, not just answer quick questions.