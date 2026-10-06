Google debuts conversational AI search box at I/O 2026
Google just gave Search a serious glow-up at I/O 2026.
The new AI-powered Search box now understands natural, conversational questions, even mixing text and images, making it feel less like typing keywords and more like chatting with an assistant.
As Liz Reid, Google's vice president and head of Search, put it, this shift turns Search into a tool that can actually help you research, shop, and create, not just answer quick questions.
Google AI mode rolls out globally
AI Mode is rolling out worldwide with the Gemini 3.5 Flash model behind the scenes.
Now you can keep conversations going, get updates on topics from "information agents" that browse the web for you, and even book local services right in Search.
Shopping is smoother too: Universal Cart tracks what you're eyeing across Google apps.
Plus, Personal Intelligence taps into your connected apps to give more personalized answers, all available in nearly 200 countries.