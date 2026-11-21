Google DeepMind adds Alan Cowen to improve Gemini emotion sensing
Google DeepMind just brought on Alan Cowen, a psychologist known for teaching AI to understand human feelings, to help make its Gemini AI better at picking up on emotions.
Cowen and his team from Hume AI will work with DeepMind, aiming to boost how well Gemini can sense and respond to people's moods through voice.
Alan Cowen brings conversational emotion expertise
Cowen's background is all about helping machines get human emotions, especially through natural conversations.
By bringing this expertise to Gemini, DeepMind hopes your future chats with AI will feel more intuitive and emotionally aware, basically, making talking to an assistant a lot more like talking to a real person.