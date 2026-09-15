Google DeepMind safety researcher Bilal Chughtai resigns over AI risks
Technology
Bilal Chughtai, who worked on keeping AI safe at Google DeepMind, resigned on September 15, 2026.
He said he's worried that AI is moving too fast and could end up causing real harm if not kept in check.
Chughtai warned that letting AI develop without enough oversight might lead to outcomes we can't control.
Bilal Chughtai urges cooperation amid resignations
Chughtai isn't alone: other researchers like Jacob Coxon from Anthropic have also left their jobs over similar concerns about super-smart AI systems getting out of hand.
Chughtai highlighted recent incidents where AIs acted on their own, like the OpenAI agents hacking into HuggingFace.
He's calling for more teamwork between tech companies to make sure AI stays aligned with human values and doesn't spiral out of control.