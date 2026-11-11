Google DeepMind unveils AlphaGenome 2 predicting DNA effects in cells

AlphaGenome 2 analyzes over 100 million cell profiles from 68 tissues, turning huge piles of genetic data into real predictions.

It spots more gene changes than older models and can even predict outcomes for totally new cell types; no extra training needed.

Ziga Avsec from DeepMind says this level of detail is a big deal for drug development, helping researchers target the right proteins and cells for better therapies.

The model is available for non-commercial research through the AlphaGenome API, showing Google's push to use AI for tough scientific problems.