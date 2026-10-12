Google DeepMind's SynthID bio watermarks AI proteins to trace origins
Technology
Google DeepMind recently released SynthID Bio, a tool that hides digital watermarks inside proteins created by AI.
The cool part? These marks help scientists trace where a protein design came from, without messing up how the protein works.
It's all about making sure new biotech stays safe and trackable.
Open source SynthID bio aids traceability
SynthID Bio is open source, so any researcher can use it to keep tabs on their AI-generated proteins and verify their origins.
As biosecurity expert Sarah Carter puts it, this tech helps developers link biological designs back to their sources, adding an extra safety net for labs working with cutting-edge synthetic biology.