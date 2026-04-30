Google says it's 'proud' of Pentagon deal amid employee backlash

Google has defended its partnership with the US Department of Defense (DoD) in artificial intelligence (AI) projects, despite internal criticism. The tech giant had come under fire from some employees over ethical concerns about working with the military, especially on AI and surveillance. In a recent internal communication, Google stressed the significance of its collaboration with the DoD and how it could bolster national security and defense capabilities.

Ethical commitment Google's commitment to ethical tech use Google has reiterated its dedication to the responsible and ethical use of its technologies. The company believes that its work with the Pentagon is in line with its broader mission of advancing technology for societal benefit. Despite some employees' pushback, Google remains committed to transparency and accountability in all projects, including those involving government contracts.

Contract details Google signs controversial DoD AI deal Google has signed a deal with the DoD allowing its AI models to be used for classified work. The agreement gives the DoD permission to use Google's AI "for any lawful government purpose." This comes after over 600 Google employees, including directors and vice presidents, sent a letter to CEO Sundar Pichai urging him not to allow access to its AI models for classified military purposes.

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Ethical concerns Employee letter raises ethical concerns over AI use The employee letter expressed concerns over the potential misuse of AI, particularly in lethal autonomous weapons and mass surveillance. It read, "We want to see AI benefit humanity; not to see it being used in inhumane or extremely harmful ways." The news comes amid growing concerns over the use of AI for surveillance and military purposes.

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Contract stipulations Agreement includes prohibition on mass surveillance, lethal weapons Google's agreement with the DoD includes language that prohibits the use of its AI for mass domestic surveillance or directing lethal autonomous weapons systems. However, it also states that the company "does not confer any right to control or veto lawful Government operational decision-making." A Google spokesperson said, "We are proud to be part of a broad consortium of leading AI labs and technology and cloud companies providing AI services and infrastructure in support of national security."