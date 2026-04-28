Pentagon to use Google's AI models for classified projects

Google has inked a deal with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to use its artificial intelligence (AI) models for classified government work. The agreement permits the Pentagon to use Google's AI for "any lawful government purpose," according to The Information. This puts Google in the same league as OpenAI and Elon Musk's xAI, which also have similar deals with the Pentagon.

Contract Google joins ranks of AI labs with Pentagon contracts The Pentagon has signed contracts worth up to $200 million each with major AI labs, including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. The agreements are part of the DoD's push to have top AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic provide their tools on classified networks without the usual restrictions they impose on users. These classified networks handle a range of sensitive work from mission planning to weapons targeting.

Safety measures Google's deal includes AI safety adjustments Google's deal with the Pentagon includes provisions for adjusting the company's AI safety settings and filters at the government's request. The contract specifically states that "the parties agree that the AI System is not intended for, and should not be used for, domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weapons (including target selection) without appropriate human oversight and control." However, it does not give Google any control over lawful government operational decision-making.

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Company response Stance on AI use in government projects A spokesperson for Google said the company supports government agencies on both classified and unclassified projects. They reiterated their commitment to the principle that AI should not be used for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weapons without appropriate human oversight. "We believe that providing API access to our commercial models, including on Google infrastructure, with industry-standard practices and terms, represents a responsible approach to supporting national security," the spokesperson told Reuters.

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