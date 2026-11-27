Google Docs compares Word .docx files in Drive without conversion
Google Docs just made life easier: you can now compare different versions of Word docs after uploading them to Google Drive, with no file conversions needed.
Starting November 27, 2026, simply upload your.docx files and use the new "compare documents" tool to quickly spot changes, making things like contract reviews way less of a hassle.
Docs update eases edits, PowerPoint eyed
This update is great for anyone juggling group projects or tracking edits in contracts: seeing what's changed is now super clear and fast.
Google's also apparently looking at similar functionality for PowerPoint files too.