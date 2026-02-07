Google employees petition against contracts with US Homeland Security
Over 900 Google employees have signed a petition urging the company to drop its contracts with the US Department of Homeland Security, especially those with ICE and CBP.
This comes as criticism grows over deportation policies and recent fatal shootings of two US citizens in Minneapolis, which have accelerated opposition to the administration's push to deport undocumented immigrants.
Over 1,700 tech workers have joined similar petitions
The petition—signed by staff spanning 16 product areas, with about 30% coming from Google Cloud—asks Google to rethink its role in government work tied to state violence, and be upfront about military or security deals.
This isn't just a Google thing: since January, over 1,700 tech workers across the industry have joined similar petitions against ICE contracts.
A spokesperson for Google declined to comment.